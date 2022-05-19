scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Congress plays vote bank politics, BJP delivers, says Chouhan

Chouhan, along with state BJP chief V D Sharma and Chairman of the OBC Welfare Commission Gauri Sankar Bisen, was addressing a press conference here.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal |
May 19, 2022 3:06:56 am
Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to allow OBC reservation in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted the Congress for “indulging in vote bank politics in the name of welfare of the backward community”.

“Today, I am overwhelmed. The BJP is committed to welfare of all groups of society. It was because of the Congress that elections were delayed after they approached the court. They do not have anything to do with the welfare of the OBC other than indulging in vote bank politics…BJP implements what it commits,” he said.

He said the BJP was holding panchayat polls and the process for the first phase had started, but the Congress went to court. “I had also committed in the Vidhan Sabha that whenever we go ahead with local body elections, it will be with OBC reservation and today, we have fulfilled that promise.”

