Congress plays vote bank politics, BJP delivers: Chouhan on OBC quota

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to allow reservation for the OBCs in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress for “indulging in vote bank politics in the name of welfare of the backward community”.

“Today, I am overwhelmed. BJP is committed to welfare of all groups of society. It was because of the Congress that elections were delayed after they approached the court. They do not have anything to do with the welfare of the OBC other than indulging in vote bank politics…BJP implements what it commits,” he said.

Chouhan, along with state BJP president VD Sharma and Chairman of the OBC Welfare Commission Gauri Sankar Bisen, was addressing a press conference at the party office in Bhopal on Wednesday.

He further said the BJP was holding panchayat elections and the process for the first phase had started, but the Congress party went to court. “I had also committed in the Vidhan Sabha that whenever we go ahead with local body elections, it will be with OBC reservation and today, we have fulfilled that promise,” said the CM.

Elections for 23,263 local body seats in Madhya Pradesh are overdue for over two years.

According to the report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh Backward Class Welfare Commission before the Supreme Court, 48% of the state’s people are from the OBC category and after exclusion of the SC and ST voters, OBCs alone constitute about 79% of the remaining population. A major chunk of the OBC population is from the Gwalior-Chambal, Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Central Madhya Pradesh regions. Over 100 out of the total 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh have a sizeable share of OBC votes.

For the past 19 years, all Chief Ministers of the BJP from Uma Bharati, Babulal Gaur to Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been from the OBC community.