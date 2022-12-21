scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Congress moves no-confidence motion against MP govt in Assembly; Speaker admits it

The motion, moved by Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, was admitted by Speaker Girish Gautam after state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion.

Kamal Nath, Congress, Amit Shah, MBBS in HindiMadhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had earlier said the party legislators will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government, "which has failed on every front".(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The opposition Congress on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The motion, moved by Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, was admitted by Speaker Girish Gautam after state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion.

After transacting the scheduled business, the discussion on the motion began in the House.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had earlier said the party legislators will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government, “which has failed on every front”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

The Congress has submitted a 104-page “charge sheet” against the state government on 51 points, Govind Singh had said on Monday.

The Congress had earlier issued a whip asking all MLAs of the party to remain present in the House during the ongoing winter session.

In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:31:01 pm
Next Story

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raises Pegasus in House, Home Minister Amit Shah hits back: ‘Give proof, don’t make baseless allegations’

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close