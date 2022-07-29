scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

MP: Cong alleges irregularities in Bhopal Panchayat polls; Digvijaya seen jostling with police

Congress leaders alleged in a memorandum to the State Election Commission that gross irregularities were carried out by the ruling BJP, local administration and police in the Zila Panchayat polls.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
Updated: July 29, 2022 9:44:05 pm
A video showing Singh, a former chief minister, in a heated argument with police personnel while seeking to stop a woman voter from entering the premises of the district Panchayat office went viral. (Screengrab)

Congress on Friday alleged “gross irregularities” during the election for president and vice-president of Bhopal Janpad Panchayat as senior party leader Digvijaya Singh and others clashed with police.

A video showing Singh, a former chief minister, in a heated argument with police personnel while seeking to stop a woman voter from entering the premises of the district Panchayat office here went viral.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh accompanied the woman voter.

While Congress alleged that the woman was a Congress supporter but the BJP leaders pressurised her, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned Singh’s behaviour.

Congress leader Suresh Pachori, a former Union minister, and party MLAs P C Sharma and Arif Masood were also present when Digvijaya (75) and a policeman were seen pushing each other.

Later, Congress leaders alleged in a memorandum to the State Election Commission that gross irregularities were carried out by the ruling BJP, local administration and police in the Zila Panchayat polls.

Zila Panchayat members were taken to Chief Minister Chouhan’s residence and later to the polling centre in a government vehicle under police protection, Congress alleged.

Ministers Bhupendra Singh and Vishvas Sarang accompanied these voters and this was an attempt to rig the polls, it claimed.

The Congress’ memorandum also alleged that `tender votes’ (votes cast by a proxy) were cast in place of zila panchayat members in violation of rules.

No action was taken by the authorities despite repeated complaints, hence the polls for Bhopal Zila Panchayat president’s post must be annulled, the opposition party demanded State Congress chief Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP won the Zila Panchayat president’s post by indulging in gross irregularities.

Hitting back, CM Chouhan said Digvijaya’s behaviour with the policeman did not befit the stature of a former chief minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

Such “arrogant acts” are a reflection of the fact that Congress is losing its base, the CM added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: Rohit falls after fifty, IND six down
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Rohit falls after fifty, IND six down

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat
Noida

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris Rock

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris Rock

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement