Row over Goddess Kali remark: Complaint filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal

A resident of Bhopal’s Jahangirabad locality has filed a complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her comments on Goddess Kali at an event on Tuesday.

“We have received a complaint from a local resident which invokes Section 295 (A) of the IPC. We are proceeding towards registering the FIR,” Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar said.

Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

“Mahua Moitra’s statements have hurt Hindu religious sentiments. Insult to Hindu gods and goddesses will not be tolerated,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Sources said that more FIRs are likely to be registered in the state over the issue.

Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 6, 2022

Moitra on Wednesday tweeted, “Jai Ma Kali! The goddess Bengalis worship is fearless & non-appeasing.” In another tweet she said, “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces.”

A day earlier, the TMC distanced itself from the remarks made by Moitra on Goddess Kali during a media event on Tuesday. The party said the remarks were made by the MP in “her personal capacity” and were “not endorsed by the party”.

The party had tweeted, “The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Moitra unfollowed the official TMC Twitter handle. She continues to follow West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s handle.