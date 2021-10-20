Clashes during Eid processions in MP, cops use teargas, lathicharge

Madhya Pradesh Police used mild lathicharge and lobbed teargas shells to control crowds during Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in three districts of the state on Tuesday.

In Dhar, police said a group was allowed to take out a procession via a particular route. However, on Tuesday, they tried to break through police barricades, demanding permission to use an alternate route. Dhar Additional Collector Saloni Sidhana said they resorted to mild lathicharge. In Barwani district, two communities pelted stones at each other. Police said members of a community objected to allegedly provocative music played during a procession. The police got the music stopped. However, it was allegedly played again, leading to tension. Barwani SP Deepak Shukla said, “Our teams used mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.” In Jabalpur, firecrackers and stones were allegedly hurled at police while devotees were gathering for prayers to mark Milad-un-Nabi. Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna said, “We had to lob teargas shells…Action will be taken on the basis of video evidence of the incident.”