Chhattisgarh Police arrest Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from MP over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said.

Acting on a specific input, the Raipur police apprehended the seer from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, located around 25 km from Khajuraho town in MP, Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

He will be brought here via road route by Thursday evening, the official said.

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi.

A case was also registered against him at Akola in Maharashtra on Monday in this connection.

During the conclusion of the two-day ‘dharma sansad’ (religious parliament) in Raipur on Sunday evening, the seer had allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation, and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.