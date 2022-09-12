Cheetah relocation: Chohan takes stock of preparations at Kuno park

PROVIDING VILLAGERS displaced from Kuno National Park access to government schemes, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that all these villages, which fall under Majra Tola category, making them ineligible of any government scheme, will now be turned into Rajasva gram – that will allow them all benefits.

Chouhan along with Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Bhupendra Yadav visited Kuno National Park to review the arrangements made ahead of the translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17.

Addressing a “Cheetah Sammelan” at the park, the Chief Minister also announced that five skill development centres will be set up in Kuno to train the local youth to enable them to seek employment.

Schoolchildren also participated in the sammelan, during which Chouhan posed questions to them on their awareness of wildlife and the cheetah in particular.

The Chief Minister also inspected the two enclosures made for the cheetahs and took stock of the arrangements made at the release site. “This will be a historic occasion for us. Kuno National Park will make its mark at the international level,” he said.

Incidentally, three of four leopards that had entered into the cheetah enclosure have been removed while one is still stuck there. But forest officials said it is caught in one section of the enclosure and will not affect the release of the cheetahs once they land here.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav pointed out that 17 per cent of world’s total population lives in India and yet the carbon emission was very low as compared to other countries.