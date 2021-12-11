Will campaign against government if it fails to keep promises: SKM

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders on Saturday said they will tour poll-bound states like Uttar Pradesh if the Centre failed to keep the assurances it gave to the farmer unions.

SKM leader Shivkumar Sharma, popularly known as Kakka ji, said during a press conference in Bhopal, “We will hold a meeting on January 15 to take stock of the promises made by the government. But if it fails to comply with its assurances, then the SKM will campaign against it.”

Last month, the Union government accepted the demands of agitating farmers to repeal the three farm laws. It also agreed to hold talks on the MSP (minimum support price) issue with a five-member panel formed by the SKM. The 15-month-long protest by the farmers was called off following the Centre’s assurances.

Sharma added that the farmers’ body might give the government time until the announcement of election dates for poll-bound states early next year and then start campaigning against the government if the latter failed to implement its promises by then.

“Hum kahi nahi kahenge k inko vote mat dijiye, hum ye kahenge ki ye wada khilaafi karte hai (We will not ask voters anywhere to stop voting for them, we will just tell them that they don’t keep promises),” Sharma said.

He also claimed that an independent agency had informed the BJP that it might lose 160 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which pushed the government to agree to the demands of the farmers. Apart from this, the government was also suffering owing to the agitation as it was losing revenue on account of toll plazas being shut across Uttar Pradesh (UP).

While pointing out that the blueprint for protests during the UP polls was ready, Kakka ji also clarified that the SKM had no intention of contesting any election. “If someone enters politics, then s/he is not a member of the SKM anymore,” he said.

Kakkaji also informed that the government has agreed to keep farmers out of the new tariff rates that will come into effect after the pending electricity bill is passed in the Lok Sabha. This will enable farmers to purchase power at cheaper rates.

He added that the Centre has agreed to give compensation to the families of the 703 farmers who died during the protest, but negotiations for a government job to the next of kin were still underway.

Punjab has agreed to give both job and compensation, while Haryana has refused to give a government job. Kakka ji said, “Madhya Pradesh also has been advised by the Union government to give jobs.” Two farmers from the state, one from Dabra and the other from Gwalior, died during the farmer agitation.