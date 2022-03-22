Bulldozer won’t stop until all miscreants are buried: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Tuesday that his administration will bring an end to criminal activities in the state. Visiting Silwani tehsil of Raisen district, Chouhan said, “Mama ka bulldozer chala hai, abhi ruke gaa nahi jab tak badmaasho ko dafan naa karde (Mama’s bulldozer will not stop until all the miscreants are buried in the ground).” Chouhan is popularly known as ‘mama’ (uncle) among BJP workers and the public.

This comes a day after posters with image of Chouhan along with a picture of bulldozer and a text stating ‘Bahan beti ke izzat ke saath jisne kiya khilwad, bulldozer pahunchega uske dwar (Those who played with the modesty of sisters and daughters will now face bulldozers)” and “Beti ki suraksha mein jo banega rora, mama ka bulldozer banega hathora (uncle CM’s bulldozer will prove to be a hammer for those who impede the security of our daughters) were put up across Bhopal.

The posters came up following three instances of rape in Sheopur, Shahdol and Seoni districts with the administrations razing houses of the accused.

Chouhan on Tuesday visited Chandpur village where a trivial fight between tribal and Muslim youths turned into clash between the two communities on March 18. According to police, the mob had set two shops and motor-cycles belonging to the Muslim community on fire. In alleged retaliatory firing, one person identified as Raju Adivasi was killed while a total of 53 people from both sides sustained injuries.

The district administration registered cross-FIRs from both sides, demolished two ‘illegal’ shops and another house of the accused from the Muslim community. However, almost four days after the incident, videos of tribal leaders of Gondwana Gantantra Party alleged that the clash was fuelled by members of RSS and Bajrang Dal who provoked local tribals against Muslims. Taking cognizance of their statement, sitting Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Chouhan, while speaking at a public gathering at Chandpur village in Silwani tehsil said, “Those indulging in hooliganism will have their existence wiped out from Madhya Pradesh.”

This was not the first time that CM Chouhan tried to paint his image as a strict administrator. Giving an open threat to the mafia to leave Madhya Pradesh, on December 25, 2020, during a public event in Hoshangabad’s Babai, Chouhan had said, “I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts.”

While talking about the time when he had become the chief minister and the menace of dacoits in Chambal were galore, he said, “We had then decided that either Madhya Pradesh’s land will have dacoits or Shivraj, both cannot exist at the same time. Now no more bandits are left there.”

Taking a dig at Kamal Nath-led Congress in the state, Chouhan further said, “The mischief mongers’ should not think that it is the Congress government of Kamal Nath. This is mama’s government, those doing wrong will not go scot-free.”

Meanwhile, in data released by the state government, in at least 29 cases ‘illegal’ property of habitual offenders, those caught smuggling remdesivir, have been demolished. Apart from this, in six different cases illegally encroached land was freed and action has been taken against those running chit-fund scam, selling illicit hooch, those indulging in adulteration, black marketing of ration and sand mining.