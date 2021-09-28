BSP MLA defends accepting bribes, gets caught on camera

A BSP MLA in Madhya Pradesh has been caught on camera defending accepting bribes during a public meeting.

According to reports, a group of villagers in Damoh district had approached MLA Ram Bai Singh to complain against officials demanding bribes in the name of PM Awas Yojna.

During the meeting, Singh asked villagers how much money had they paid to the local official. The villager said it was around Rs 5,000 to 10,000. Reacting to this, she said “a small bribery” is acceptable, “but one should not ask for more than that”.

More details awaited.