Brahmins, Baniyas in pocket: BJP MP in-charge on need for tribal vote base

BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao has termed the party’s win in the recently concluded by-elections as extraordinary, attributing it to the synergy between the state unit and the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bypolls were held for three Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat of which BJP retained its Khandwa parlimentary seat. It also won two of the Assembly seats.

At a press conference at the party office in Bhopal, while lauding the state unit for the wins in Jobat (SC) and Prithvipur Assembly seats, Rao said the party had focused on regaining its base among the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) which paid dividends in Jobat.

“In the coming days, we aim to increase our vote share to 50 per cent for which a road map will be created at the booth level,” he said.

Replying to a question of strengthening its base among tribals, Rao kicked up controversy, saying, “Mere jeb me brahman hai aur mere jeb me baniya.” The opposition Congress demanded an apology from the BJP for “defaming” the two communities. Rao, however, said that the Congress was simply playing petty politics.

When asked why the party fielded candidates who defected from other parties both from Jobat and Prithvipur, Rao said, “Our party’s DNA, character or ideology has not changed just because I brought two people, made them karyakarta and gave them tickets.”

On whether the party will contest 2023 Assembly elections under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state unit chief VD Sharma, Rao said, “When everyone, from National President J P Nadda to state in-charge, is applauding their work, what’s there to add?”

The BJP, which returned to power in Madhya Pradesh with the help of 25 defected Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, had inducted three defectors in the party fold just before the bypolls and gave tickets to two of them. Two-time former Congress MLA Sulochna Rawat was given the ticket from Jobat and SP defector Shishupal Yadav was fielded from Prithvipur. In Khandwa, sitting Congress MLA Sachin Birla joined the BJP a week before the polling day. The state BJP at present has 28 defected MLAs.