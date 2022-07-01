Booth capturing in MP: Deposit Rs 5 lakh as ‘re-polling cost’ or face demolition, accused told

The district administration in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, this week issued show-cause notices to four people accused of booth capturing, urging them to deposit Rs 5.02 lakh as the cost the administration had to bear for re-polling or face demolition of their illegal property to make the recovery.

The notices were issued to the family members of the four accused later identified as Ajay Singh, Saurabh Chouhan, Rampratap alias Raju Singh and Dharmendra Singh on June 27, the day the re-polling was held in Pachokhara village of Bhind district.

While these notices were handed over to the families, bulldozers were brought in and stationed at the local police station. However, the polling process went on smoothly and the four absconding accused were arrested by the end of the day.

On June 25, the first phase of panchayat polls were held in Pachokhara village. At booth number 52, a girls’ school in Pachokhara village, four men allegedly barged in and tampered with the votes cast. By the time the police arrived at the polling booth, all four accused had escaped.

“All four accused stay in Pachokhara village and some member of their family was a candidate. They belong to affluent families of the village and were often seen influencing voters,” a senior Bhind district official said, requesting anonymity.

After the incident, the district administration initiated the process for re-polling, which was then held on June 27. On the re-polling day, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Lahar A R Prajapati issued show-cause notices which were handed over to the family members of the absconding accused.

The notice stated that 70 police officers and personnel and 10 polling officers along with others had to be posted on re-polling duty on June 26 and 27. These employees had to be given two days of salary, along with arrangements of snacks, food, tents, fans, drinking water and videography for the polling process, for which a total of Rs 5.02 lakh had to be spent. Voters too, the notice pointed out, were inconvenienced.

“Government would not have to bear these expenses had the need for a re-polling not risen. You are hereby asked to deposit this sum immediately, failing which, the illegal structures would be demolished to make the recovery,” the notice added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prajapati said, “All four accused were habitual offenders who were made to sign a bond of Rs 50,000 with assurance of good behaviour. This bond has been forfeited. Now the notices will be a part of court proceedings with the accused being sent to jail.”