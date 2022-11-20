BJP’s MP in-charge calls two Scindia camp ministers Vibhishans

BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao has referred to two state ministers, who are from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, as ‘Vibhishans’.

He was speaking at a party programme in Guna district on Thursday. Panchayati Raj Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar were present.

Pointing towards Sisodia and Tomar, Rao said: “Pradhyuman ji hai.. Mahendra ji hai… toh sab Vibhishan aa gaye hai…”

Both Sisodia and Tomar laughed at Muralidhar Rao’s comment. Sisodia responded: “Hum toh Ram ke bhakt hai.”