scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

BJP’s MP in-charge calls two Scindia camp ministers Vibhishans

Both Sisodia and Tomar laughed at Muralidhar Rao's comment. Sisodia responded: “Hum toh Ram ke bhakt hai.”

Jyotiraditya Scindia, P Muralidhar Rao, Scindia camp ministers, Madhya Pradesh bjp, Indian Express, India news, current affairsJyotiraditya Scindia

BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao has referred to two state ministers, who are from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, as ‘Vibhishans’.

He was speaking at a party programme in Guna district on Thursday. Panchayati Raj Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar were present.

Pointing towards Sisodia and Tomar, Rao said: “Pradhyuman ji hai.. Mahendra ji hai… toh sab Vibhishan aa gaye hai…”

Both Sisodia and Tomar laughed at Muralidhar Rao’s comment. Sisodia responded: “Hum toh Ram ke bhakt hai.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 01:49:24 am
Next Story

‘Safe balcony, safe child’: AIIMS launches new campaign

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement