BJP slams Congress over Kamal Nath video

Citing a three-month-old video clip of state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s interaction with a group of Muslims, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Opposition Congress of being “anti-Hindu” and “anti-RSS”.

In the video, the former Union minister is heard warning a gathering of Muslims, including a few clerics, that they will have to bear with “the RSS strategy of promoting voting on communal lines till the elections” and saying that his party will “take care (of the RSS) later”.

The Congress leader is heard telling the group that RSS workers tell voters that if they want to vote for Hindus, they should vote for (PM Narendra) Modi and if they prefer Muslims, they should vote for Congress. He is heard saying that he has learned this from his experience in Chhindwara, which is close to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters are located.

The development comes close on the heels of the controversy over the Congress’s proposal in its manifesto, stating that if it comes to power in the state, government staff will be restricted from taking part in RSS activities.

The Congress initially called the video doctored before Nath clarified it was not.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the video exposes the Congress’s “divisive politics”. He said that when Congress leaders are with Muslims in a closed room, they speak against Hindus, and when they are with Hindus, they resort to “fancy dress Hinduism’’. Patra went on to take a dig at the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over Congress’s earlier statement that Rahul has a janeu (sacred thread) and party posters that called him a “Shiv bhakt”.

“What is objectionable in the video? I am saying (in the video) beware of outsiders who try to divide the society by diverting attention from real issues and focusing on divisive issues; don’t fall into their trap. We won’t let strategy of such people to succeed and maintain harmony. I say the same thing when I meet different groups. What is wrong in it?,’’ Nath said.