‘People sell daughters to free those caught selling hooch’, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur; Cong slams govt’s Beti Bachao campaign

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has alleged that people in some areas in three of the villages she has adopted are forced to sell their daughters to free those caught selling illicit liquor for a living. Her statement has invited sharp criticism from the Congress which said it reflected the ground reality under the BJP’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, was speaking Saturday at an event organised by the traders’ organisation Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal in Madhya Pradesh.

“There are some settlements in the village that I have adopted, where people have neither the means of education nor their parents have any source of livelihood. They make illicit liquor and sell it,” Thakur said.

She added, “They are sometimes caught by the police and do not have any money to bail out their people, so they sell off their innocent daughters and use that money to free their people.”

“The situation is so bad there that they do not have any money to even buy food. I have adopted three such villages where there are about 250-300 children and have started work for them,” she added while thanking the organisation for donating stationery, including colouring books and colour pencils, to the children in these villages.

MPs adopt a village each year and take up developmental activities there in a bid to turn it into an adarsh gram. Thakur has at present adopted Khajuri Kalan village in Sehore district, and previously Bangrasiya in Bhopal’s Huzur. Siddharth Priyadarshan, town inspector of Shyampur police station under which Khajuri Kalan falls, said, “There is no problem of illicit liquor, nor has any case been registered to that effect in Khajuri Kalan.”

Reacting to Pragya Thakur’s statement, Sangeeta Sharma, vice-president of the Congress’s media cell, said, “The BJP MP is herself showing the truth about the 18 years of work done by the party and the claims made by them. She has shown the reality of the government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.”