BJP legislator’s son booked for assaulting forest guards in MP

The son of a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh has been booked for assaulting two forest guards who were on duty at a check post in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The forest guards were allegedly thrashed with sticks and rods by Singrauli MLA Ram Lalu Vaishya’s son Vivek and latter’s five-six aides when the truck they were travelling in was stopped at a check post on the MP-UP border, 35km from Singrauli. The truck was loaded with coal when the forest guards stopped the vehicle for paper checking.

The forest guards have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and Suresh Kumar Mishra.

In his police complaint, Shukla said he, along with Suresh Kumar Mishra, was posted at a mining barrier when around 2am a truck loaded with coal reached the check post. According to Shukla, Vivek Vaishya, Dharmendra Singh, and five-six people were sitting in the vehicle.

“They immediately started abusing me and ran towards me, asking how dare I stop the vehicle. The hit me with rods and sticks. They also assaulted Mishra when he came to my rescue,” Shukla said in the

complaint.