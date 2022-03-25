BJP leader’s son killed in Indore

The 22-year-old son of former Mhow block president of the BJP Kisan Morcha was killed as he reportedly tried to pacify two groups of people fighting over the digging of a borewell in Indore on Thursday.

Identified as Sujit Chohan, the victim was the son of Udal Singh. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at Pigdamber village.

One group was led by Kuldeep Thakur and the other by Raja Verma alias Raju Khatik. According to the police, Sujit was attacked with iron rods on the head and four others were also injured during the scuffle. Sujit was declared brought dead by doctors, while Kuldeep’s condition is said to be critical.

The Mhow-Indore road was blocked for around 40 minutes by resident of Pigdamber village, who demanded action against the accused. A case was registered against Raja Verma, Lokesh Verma, Malkesh Verma, Mannu Kanhaiyalal, Rohit Banwari, Raj Kapoor alias Bhoora and Rakesh Don, while Raju Khatik, the main accused, has been arrested. The police have also launched a manhunt to trace the other accused.