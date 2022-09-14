scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Watch: Accident victim ferried to hospital on JCB; no call to helpline made, says BJP MLA

  “In reality, two ambulances are ready to be deployed. But a phone call wasn’t received,” BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak said. When the victim was unable to contact the ambulance driver, a BJP worker offered to take him to the hospital in his JCB, he added.

Upon conducting an enquiry, Pathak said instead of the helpline number, people at the site of the accident contacted the ambulance driver, who was unavailable.

A day after a video of an accident victim being taken to hospital on a JCB in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district went viral, BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak on Wednesday said that the reports of the alleged unavailability of ambulances were incorrect. Upon conducting an enquiry, Pathak said instead of the helpline number, people at the site of the accident contacted the ambulance driver, who was unavailable.

“In reality, two ambulances were ready to be deployed. But a phone call wasn’t received,” Pathak said. “When I enquired into the issue I found out that the driver of the ambulance was contacted but he did not pick up.” When the victim was unable to contact the ambulance driver, a BJP worker offered to take him to the hospital in his JCB, Pathak added.

“Two ambulances are ready and available at the local hospital,” the BJP MLA for the Katni constituency stressed.

According to officials, the victim had a bike accident in Barhi and had called the 108 helpline, but no ambulance was available. “An ambulance was coming from a nearby town and got late. We have sent a proposal for a new ambulance,” Katni’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Pradeep Mudhiya, told ANI.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:05:06 am
What if plants could truly think and feel?

