Bhopal to have Azad’s statue using soil from his village: Chouhan

July 24, 2022 4:06:34 am
Using soil from Alirajpur, the birthplace of Chandrashekar Azad, Madhya Pradesh government will install the freedom-fighter’s statue in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while inaugurating the state’s first youth mahapanchayat at Rabindrabhavan convention hall in Bhopal on Saturday. Six youth each from 52 districts in the state joined the two-day mahapanchayat virtually.
Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, “Efforts are being made to involve youth in the process of policy making through youth mahapanchayat. Our aim is that this mahapanchayat should become a platform to connect the youth with the government and society. I believe that the youth is not the citizen of yesterday but the citizen of today.”
A Yuva panchayat will also be held each year and the winners from each district will be sent to international borders to instill in them a sense of patriotism under the state government’s ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam Scheme’, Chouhan said.
Apart from the mahapanchayat, the state government is also formulating a new youth employment policy by incorporating the suggestions of the youth, which is likely to be implemented from January 12 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. The government will also be announcing Yuva Puruskar each month and a state youth advisory council will be set up to encourage creativity among the youth.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Moga woman dies by suicide in Canada
‘Kanwar vandalised’: Kanwariyas protest at police outpost in Meerut
SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’
After PM’s push: Govt to develop 31 forts in Bundelkhand as tourism centres
Thousands of fish found dead near Sukhna Lake, low O2 level suspected
New electricity rates: No change in power tariffs, slabs reduced
Sultanpur: Woman dies after botched surgery by quack, says police
Two brothers arrested for duping Noida man of Rs 28K
Chandigarh Police inspector to face trial in contempt of court case
Mohali: CM Bhagwant Mann makes surprise visit to check progress of Aam Aadmi Clinic
Justice Bag panel flagged Partha nod for illegal committee
In Punjab govt’s free power promise, a shock for SC, BC consumers