Bhopal to have Azad’s statue using soil from his village: Chouhan

Using soil from Alirajpur, the birthplace of Chandrashekar Azad, Madhya Pradesh government will install the freedom-fighter’s statue in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while inaugurating the state’s first youth mahapanchayat at Rabindrabhavan convention hall in Bhopal on Saturday. Six youth each from 52 districts in the state joined the two-day mahapanchayat virtually.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, “Efforts are being made to involve youth in the process of policy making through youth mahapanchayat. Our aim is that this mahapanchayat should become a platform to connect the youth with the government and society. I believe that the youth is not the citizen of yesterday but the citizen of today.”

A Yuva panchayat will also be held each year and the winners from each district will be sent to international borders to instill in them a sense of patriotism under the state government’s ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam Scheme’, Chouhan said.

Apart from the mahapanchayat, the state government is also formulating a new youth employment policy by incorporating the suggestions of the youth, which is likely to be implemented from January 12 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. The government will also be announcing Yuva Puruskar each month and a state youth advisory council will be set up to encourage creativity among the youth.