Bhopal decks up before PM Modi’s visit, launch of renamed station

Habibganj railway station in Bhopal has been renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamalapati, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

On Monday, Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation the station, which has been redeveloped and provided with “world-class” amenities.

On Saturday, the MP government issued a notification renaming Habibganj as Rani Kamla Pati railway station after the Centre gave a go-ahead without any objections.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh govt exempts vehicles attending PM’s Bhopal rally on Nov 15 from paying road tax

Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Jamboree Maidan and then inaugurate the station, redeveloped on PPP model at a cost of Rs 450 crore by a Bhopal-based private firm. The CM has himself supervised preparations at Jamboree Ground, where five mandals have been set up to house more than 2 lakh people.

According to officials, nearly 7,000 vehicles will ferry people from tribal communities to participate in Monday’s Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, to be observed on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. The state government has exempted these vehicles from paying road taxes.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox