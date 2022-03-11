Bhopal law students accuse teacher of sexual misconduct, CM Chouhan orders inquiry

A delegation of over 20 students from Bhopal’s National Law Institute University met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday raising sexual misconduct allegations against assistant professor Tapan Mohanty. Chouhan instructed DGP Sudheer Kumar Saxena and Bhopal Commissioner Makrand Deoskar to initiate an inquiry.

Soon after meeting the students, Chouhan said, “Misbehaviour with students will not be tolerated and the matter will also be discussed with the chief justice of India and the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.”

This comes a day after students gheraoed Mohanty demanding his resignation. They alleged that he had sent lewd messages and videos to several female students. Mohanty later resigned after Vice-Chancellor V Vijaykumar asked him to step down. However, the students demanded an inquiry by district judge Girijabala Singh, who was formerly registrar of the university. Later they reached out to the chief minister with their demands.

According to senior state government officials, the students told the chief minister that Mohanty would not only make lewd remarks and send such texts and videos but also ask students coming from various states to bring ‘gifts’ for him.

With the students agreeing to lodge a formal complaint, an FIR is likely to be registered in the matter.

When contacted, Mohanty said, “Over the past two and a half years, lectures have been held online. Then how is it that I made these remarks? And if these complaints are from two and a half years ago, why was the complaint not raised earlier? Also, if I have sent any kind of lewd message or asked students for anything, they can submit proof of it. Let an inquiry be conducted into the matter. I am willing to face an inquiry and have also submitted my resignation. But the manner in which it has been done is arbitrary.”

Mohanty also said that on Thursday, the students had barged into his office, subsequently visited his residential quarters and demanded he vacate the premises immediately.