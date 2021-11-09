Bhopal hospital, where infants died in blaze, never applied for fire NOC: Official

Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital, in which at least four infants died late Monday in a fire, did not have a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, a government officer has said.

The fire officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation said that the hospital had never applied for any fire NOC, and all the fire-fighting equipment in the hospital was in a defunct state.

Officials had said that the fire broke out in a general ward and a NICU ward. They said that 36 of the 40 infants in the ward were rescued while four, who were already in a critical condition, succumbed in the blaze.

“Prima facie, the cause of the fire seems to be a short-circuit,” Medical Health Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said. Sarang also pointed out that by the time he reached the spot, the lights were out and the ward was filled with smoke, making it difficult to see.

“Our priority was the rescue of the infants and we rushed them to an adjoining ward with our own hands. They were underweight infants who were admitted in a critical condition,” Sarang told media after coming out of the hospital.