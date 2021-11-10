Bhopal hospital fire: Three medical officials removed from posts

In the aftermath of the fire at Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital in which four children have lost their lives, the administration on Wednesday removed three medical officials from their posts.

Kamla Nehru Hospital director KK Dubey, Dean of Gandhi Medical College (Hamidia) Jitendra Shukla and Superintendent Lokendra Dave have been removed by the administration.

Moreover, Avidesh Bhadoria, assistant engineer of Capital Project Administration, which constructed the hospital building, has also been relieved of his duties.

Four infants had died late Monday in the fire that broke out in the children’s ward of the Kamla Nehru Hospital, which is located within the premises of Bhopal’s state-run Hamidia Hospital.

On Tuesday, officials had said that Kamla Nehru Hospital had not procured, or even applied for, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department since it began operations back in 2002.

Bhopal Municipal Commissioner K V S Choudhary and Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel confirmed to The Indian Express that the hospital authorities did not apply for a fire NOC. Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told The Indian Express, “Whatever little fire-fighting equipment was present in the building was dysfunctional…the hospital had not applied for any fire NOC.”