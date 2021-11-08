Fire in Bhopal hospital’s children ward, rescue ops underway

A fire was reported from the children’s ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday.

According to ANI, several children are reported to be stuck in the building. The fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, news agency PTI reported quoting Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, news agency PTI reported quoting Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Khan said he has no information about any causality at present, but worried family members of children admitted in the hospital were seen outside the medical facility.

One of the hospital rooms was filled with smoke, the official said, adding a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is also present at the spot.