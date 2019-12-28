Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath orders inquiry after video of police torturing a minor goes viral

The CM said such inhuman behaviour can’t be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the guilty. The CM said such inhuman behaviour can’t be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday ordered an inquiry after a video of alleged police brutality against a boy surfaced on the social media.

The video clip shows two constables taking turns to torture a minor in Damoh. Damoh SP Vivek Singh said the two constables have been suspended. He said the video appears to have been shot early November. He said the identity of the minor is yet to be established.

