Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Bhopal: Chlorine gas leaks from water plant at Idgah hills; no casualties

After the incident, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang inspected the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to the Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, the tank, installed for cleaning water at Idgah hills area in Bhopal was fully functional and had no issues.

A minor gas leak from a chlorine tank was reported on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. No casualties have been registered so far.

“There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured from the incident. Only a few people were taken to a hospital on a precautionary basis,” ANI quoted Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania as saying.

According to Lavania, the tank, installed for cleaning water at Idgah hills area in the district was fully functional and had no issues.

“There was no issue with the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years,” Lavania said.

After the incident, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also visited the Hamidia hospital where the people affected by the gas leak are admitted.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 11:21:50 am
