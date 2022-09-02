‘Being sacked on pretext of transfer’: 7 workers attempt suicide in Indore

Seven workers of a factory manufacturing parts of a modular kitchen attempted suicide in Indore on Wednesday after allegedly being told that they should either resign or would be transferred to another factory.

They said the transfer was a way to sack them as it had been done in the past as well.

The workers, employed with the company for the past two to 20 years, have been identified as Jamnadar Vishwakarma, Deepak Singh, Rajesh Mameroniya, Devilal Karodiya, Ravi Karodiya, Jitendra Dhamiya and Shekar Verma.

“They want to sack us but cannot do it openly. So, they are taking this route. The factory owner refused to talk to us. When we reported for work, we were told there was no work for us,” Vishwakarma said:

“The employees had agreed to the transfer two days ago, but after reaching the factory on Wednesday around 11 am, they started protesting and then attempted suicide by eating a poisonous substance after which they were rushed to MY Hospital,” said Pankaj Dwivedi, Town Inspector of Pardeshipura police station.

All seven workers, residents of Indore, are now stable. As per preliminary findings, the workers had not been paid properly for the past seven months. Police said the factory owner had told them that the seven employees were shifted to another factory as the unit they were currently employed at was not doing well.

“The seven workers are out of danger now. We have been told that they tried to vandalise the factory. We are looking for CCTV evidence depending on which further action will be taken,” Pankaj Dwivedi told The Indian Express.