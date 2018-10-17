At 89, Babulal Gaur won’t give up, says PM wants him to contest

On Tuesday, a section of disgruntled BJP workers organised a protest in the constituency, saying Gaur should not be given ticket. On Tuesday, a section of disgruntled BJP workers organised a protest in the constituency, saying Gaur should not be given ticket.

Insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed his candidature for the upcoming state elections, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur has refused to hang up his boots, as is demanded by some sections of the party. Gaur is 89.

Mayor Alok Sharma and State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Tapan Bhoumik are believed to be among BJP leaders who have sought ticket from Govindpura constituency in Bhopal, considered a BJP stronghold which Gaur represents in the Assembly.

On Tuesday, a section of disgruntled BJP workers organised a protest in the constituency, saying Gaur should not be given ticket. “The PM himself recommended my name. Those opposing my candidature are not significant,” Gaur said, referring to his public interaction with Modi on September 25, when the PM addressed a workers’ meet in Bhopal. Arriving on stage, Modi had warmly greeted the veteran, saying “Gaur saab, ek baar aur (once more).”

