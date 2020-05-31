As crucial by-elections approach, former Congress MP joins Congress with son

After the BJP served a show cause notice on Guddu, he claimed he had resigned in February itself. Denying that it ever received the resignation letter, the BJP expelled Guddu recently. (Facebook/Premchand Guddu, File) After the BJP served a show cause notice on Guddu, he claimed he had resigned in February itself. Denying that it ever received the resignation letter, the BJP expelled Guddu recently. (Facebook/Premchand Guddu, File)

Days after the ruling BJP expelled him from the party, former parliamentarian Premchand Guddu and his son Ajit Borasi returned to the Congress fold on Sunday.

The former Lok Sabha member from Ujjain had joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections along with his son.The BJP fielded Ajit from Ghatia constituency in Ujjain district but he lost by a margin of 4628 votes.

For last few months, the father-son duo was trying to return to the oldest national party. While the son went against the BJP line to criticise the new citizenship law, the father recently slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia whose rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath government.

After the BJP served a show cause notice on Guddu, he claimed he had resigned in February itself. Denying that it ever received the resignation letter, the BJP expelled Guddu recently.

The duo’s defection will have a bearing on Sanver, one of the 24 assembly constituencies where by-elections are due. While denying that he was wangling for a Congress ticket from Sanver, Guddu had recently launched a broadside against Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, who will be BJP’s candidate from Sanver.

While joining the Congress on Sunday, Guddu again targeted Scindia alleging that the former union minister harassed him. Guddu alleged Scindia had a feudal mindset.

