Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Amid Jyotiraditya Scindia- Kailah Vijayvargiya bonhomie, two MP ministers vent anger on bureaucracy

On August 22, Scindia had called on Vijayvargiya at the latter's home in Indore.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File)

Two Madhya Pradesh ministers close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have aired their grievances in public about the working of the state bureaucracy, leaving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party embarrassed.

Their outburst comes at a time when there is buzz in the state political circles about the growing bonhomie between Scindia and party general secretary Kailah Vjayvargiya, a powerful leader often seen as a rival of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In letters to the state Co operative Societies commissioner as well as the local collector, MP Public Health Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav has sought action against an officer for alleged irregularities in appointments in Ashok Nagar district.

Yadav, who is the MLA from Mungaoli in Ashok Nagar, is also reportedly unhappy with the collector and, in his letter, has sought a probe by the deputy collector into these alleged irregular appointments.

Yadav could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

His letter comes a day after MP Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia vented his anger in public about the top bureaucrat in the state.

Talking to a media outlet in Guna, Sisodia said the administration was running “nirankush” (amok) and blamed Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains for it.

Sisodia has also expressed anger at the transfer of some inspectors by the Shivpuri superintendent of police without his approval. Sisodia is the guardian minister of the district.

However, on Friday, Sisodia said he had no complaints anymore after meeting CM Chouhan, adding that “all is normal now and there is no point in talking about the issue”.

Yadav and Sisodia were among the 22 MLAs who switched to the BJP in March 2020, which brought down the Congress’ Kamal Nath government. Scindia too joined the BJP soon after and was made Union civil aviation minister.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, at a function in Indore, Scindia got off the stage after noticing Vijayvargiya seated in the first row and held him by the hand and brought him on the dais.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 08:13:43 pm
