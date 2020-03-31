After surge of cases, lockdown imposed in Indore district

In the run up to the three-day lockdown, the Indore administration had announced that even milk would not be supplied but relented in the face of opposition. (Representational Image) In the run up to the three-day lockdown, the Indore administration had announced that even milk would not be supplied but relented in the face of opposition. (Representational Image)

The Indore district administration imposed a strict three-day lockdown starting Monday after the region saw a surge of coronavirus cases over the last three days.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 47 cases, with 27 from Indore alone. Of the latest eight cases, seven came from Indore and one from Ujjain, the neighbouring city which has reported two deaths.

Meanwhile, Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri – the other four affected districts – did not report any new case Monday.

In the run up to the three-day lockdown, the Indore administration had announced that even milk would not be supplied but relented in the face of opposition. However, the administration announced that no one will be allowed to step out of their homes for milk but the regular supply to their homes will continue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd