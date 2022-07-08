After rail officer killed by train, family alleges negligence, GRP launches criminal probe

On the evening of June 23, Yadvendra Singh Bhati was overseeing track work near the Amlai railway station in Madhya Pradesh when he was hit by a passenger train, suffering fatal injuries.

But this was no simple accident, according Bhati’s family, which has flagged a number of instances of alleged negligence that culminated with the death of the Indian Railways Traffic Service officer. The family also alleged that the 32-year-old was subjected to mental harassment at work — a charge countered by a senior official who stated that the nature of the work itself was demanding.

The family’s allegations, including that of mental harassment, are now part of a criminal probe — apart from a separate internal investigation — being carried out by the Jabalpur division of the Government Railway Police.

“We want the independent inquiry, outside of the Railways, to ascertain what caused the death and give him justice,” said Bhati’s wife, Varsha Chhartole, an IRTS officer herself.

Bhati’s mother, Ranjana, wrote two letters to the GRP, on June 24 and 27. In the second one, she has alleged that a number of issues led to the death — the train’s speed of 80 kmph instead of the 30 kmph limit; the role of some officials in failing to ensure this speed limit; and lack of adequate lighting at the railway yard where the work was being done.

In this letter, she urged the force to lodge an FIR under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) against several Railway officers of the division.

Bhati, who was inducted into the IRTS in 2018, got his first posting last year as Area Manager of Baikunthpur of South East Central Railway. On June 23, he was overseeing pre-interlocking work — construction of crossing points on existing tracks — for a third line being laid in the outer area of Amlai railway station, known as a yard. Bhati was hit by the train when walking between two tracks. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The autopsy report is still awaited.

A preliminary inquiry, initiated by the Senior Divisional Safety Officer soon after the accident, pointed to negligence of four Railways staffers. But this report was subsumed within a Senior Administrative Grade probe, ordered by Member Traffic and Business Operation (MTBO) Sanjay Mohanty who met with Bhati’s family on June 24.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bilaspur, Alok Sahay said: “The preliminary inquiry of the Senior Divisional Safety Officer was not acted upon as its findings were not finalised in an official report and by then a senior level inquiry was initiated. All facts including those presented by previous inquiry are now being investigated by the three-member team.”

The three-member team now investigating the accident include Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Chief Track Engineer and Chief Locomotive Engineer. The final report of the inquiry is likely to be put before the MTBO in a week’s time for further action.

Now, two investigations into Bhati’s death are underway: A departmental inquiry by the South East Central Railway and a criminal investigation by the GRP.

In her first letter to the GRP on June 24, Ranjana alleged that her son was subjected to inhumane treatment. She alleged that he was regularly denied leaves including those sought owing to the poor health of his father, and was made to work till late on June 4 despite having his preliminary examinations on June 5. Bhati’s transfer request following his marriage on May 24 to fellow IRTS officer Chhartole, who is serving in Jabalpur, was also denied.

In her second letter on June 27, Ranjana said that trains were supposed to run at a speed of 30 kmph at Amlai railway station but it approached the station at 80 kmph as a speed restriction board to be put up by an official was missing. She held another official responsible for not putting up adequate lighting in the yard where hundreds of labourers were working, which, she alleged, curtailed the locomotive pilot’s vision. She also claimed that the station master of another railway station did not serve a memorandum, because of which the passenger train approached Amlai at 80 kmph.

Superintendent of Police for GRP, Vinayak Verma, who visited the accident site on Thursday, said: “We are investigating the case considering both mental harassment and criminal negligence. We have also sought legal opinion on mental harassment charges. Besides the laid down procedure as per the railway guidelines will be minutely scrutinised to ensure if any negligence in safety protocol triggered the accident. Subsequently action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

When asked about the family’s allegations of mental harassment, DRM Sahay said: “Bhati was shaping up to become an excellent railwayman, he could handle the tasks given to him very well. It’s a deep personal loss for the family, but the fact is that we have also lost an excellent officer. Besides as far as leave is concerned, Railways, unlike other organisations, is the most regimented after the defence services. It’s the demand of the job. When we are given a job, it has to be fulfilled. Even if I am on leave and some accident takes place, I have to report it and that is how it is.”

But one IRTS officer, requesting anonymity, said many in the service have expressed their displeasure with the existing working conditions. “Despite being in the service for over a year, Yadvendra was neither given a vehicle to reach far-off sites nor did he have an official residence. Many young officers face the same issues. The traffic officers are saddled with the task of increasing profits by improving loading, but when it comes to basic facilities it is never considered,” said this officer.

The family, meanwhile, which was sent a cheque by the IRTS Association following Bhati’s demise has turned down the money.

A family friend, who requested to not be named, said: “It’s the easiest thing to do. Write a WhatsApp message urging people to contribute as per their wishes and handover the money to family. But we are not looking for money. A letter stating that the association stands with the grieving family in their time of need and will ensure justice signed by higher officials would have held more value than their money.”