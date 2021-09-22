‘Will improve my language’: Umar Bharti after row over remarks on bureaucrats

Follwing her controversial remark that government officials are there only to “pick up our (leaders’) slippers,” senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Wednesday, in a letter to senior Congress leader Digviajaya Singh, said she will “now improve her language”. She also told Singh to improve his own language.

As soon as the video of Bharti’s controversial remarks on bureaucracy went viral on social media, Digvijaya Singh termed her comments as “highly objectionable” in a tweet. He criticised her for telling him to speak less, while she herself used such words against bureaucrats. He also sought an apology from her.

In the letter to Singh, the BJP leader wrote, “I am deeply hurt by my own words. I used to tell you (Singh) repeatedly that you don’t use moderate language. I will improve my language from now on, if you can do the same, then do it.”

On Monday, Uma Bharati said, “Aapko nahi Pata Bureaucracy Kuchh Nahi Hoti, Chappal Uthanewali Hoti Hai. Chappal Uthati Hai Hamari. Hum Log Hi Raji Ho Jate hai Uske Liye. (You do not know that bureaucracy is nothing. Bureaucracy is there to pick up our chappals (slippers). They pick up our slippers. We only got agreed for that).”

The former Madhya Pradesh CM further said a government files moves only after a discussion between ministers concerned and bureaucrats.

She said, “Do you think bureaucracy controls the leader?..no, first they talk (with us) in private, then bureaucracy makes a file and process it. I have been a minister at the Centre for 11 years, I have been a Chief Minister. First we (leaders and bureaucracy talk) discuss, then a file moves.”

After the clip surfaced, Bharti issued a clarification in a series of tweets, saying it was an informal interaction with a delegation of representatives from other backward classes (OBCs) at her home in Bhopal and the video of same went viral on social media.

“I am thankful to the media that they showed my complete video because I was speaking only in defence of bureaucracy… Some of us leaders, the incompetent ones sitting in power, take the cover of bureaucracy to avoid their inefficiency to show that we are very good but bureaucracy does not allow us to do good work,” she said.

