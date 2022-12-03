6 teachers in Indore face probe after ABVP says fanning fundamentalism

Six professors of the New Government Law College in Indore have been temporarily taken off duty pending an inquiry by a retired district judge after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused them of promoting religious fundamentalism and submitted a memorandum to the college principal.

A group of students, affiliated to the ABVP, questioned principal Dr Inamur Rahman why there were more teachers of one particular faith in the college. The group alleged that one of the professors was promoting religious fundamentalism while protecting students inclined towards it. The professor was also accused of running a signature campaign against the New Education Policy despite being a government employee.

The memorandum by the students alleged that another professor was playing down the history of Hindu rulers while praising the rule of the Mughals. Allegations against the other teachers included promotion of ‘love jihad’, and taking students to mosques for namaz.

The memorandum named four professors: Ameek Khokhar, Dr Mirza Mojij Baig, Dr Firoz Ahmed Meer, Prof Suhail Ahmed Wani. The names of Prof Milind Kumar Gautam and Dr Purnima Bais were added following a verbal complaint by the ABVP.

Principal Rahman said that after the complaint was received, an inquiry, headed by a retired district judge, was ordered. He said a report would be made available within five days.

“We have ordered the inquiry and will take action based on the report. I have been principal since 2019 and have never heard any such complaint. The accused professors have been visiting faculty since 2013-14, and have never faced such problems,” he said.

ABVP’s Lucky Adiwal, who is a student at the college, said several incidents prompted the group to submit a memorandum. “The latest was when a few women students complained that one of the professors was promoting the culture of pubs and hanging outside classrooms.”