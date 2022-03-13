Four JMB men arrested in Bhopal: Police

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Madhya Pradesh has arrested four people allegedly affiliated to the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from different areas of Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

According to senior police officers investigating the matter, literature advocating the establishment of ‘khilafat’ were seized from the four arrested. The ATS also seized electronic equipment and other suspicious documents. Based on the seized literature, the four appeared to be active members of JMB, the officers said.

According to them, the four were arrested after they could not give a convincing reply on the purpose of their visit to Bhopal.

“The four had been living in Bhopal for the past two months but could not come up with a convincing answer on why they had come to the city,” said a senior police officer.

The investigators were looking into a large amount of literature recovered from the four. No explosive or firearm was recovered from their possession.

The four were identified as Azhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohammad Akeel alias Ahmed (24), Zahoor-uddin alias Ibrahim (28) and Azhar-jainul Abdeen alias Akram Al Hassan.

DIG (Intelligence) Dr Ashish said, “We have arrested the four based on our inputs and prima facie they appear to be Bangladeshi nationals. We are investigating the matter.”

In a press statement, the ATS said the four were affiliated to the banned JMB and were working to establish a remote-based sleeper cell, which could be used to commit serious anti-national activities. It also said after it was banned the JMB has been trying to develop sleeper cells across the country.