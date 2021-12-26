30 booked, 12 held after violence fuelled by rumours erupted in MP town post VHP rally

All the 30 people booked by the Dhar police belong to the Muslim community. At least 12 of them have been arrested so far.

The Madhya Pradesh police have booked 30 people and demolished a three-storey building of a Muslim man in Manawar in Dhar district after incidents of violence erupted in the town, which were allegedly triggered by rumours of communal clashes in the aftermath of a “Shourya” yatra taken out by Hindu right-wing organisations on December 23.

All the 30 people booked by the Dhar police belong to the Muslim community. At least 12 of them have been arrested so far. Dhar is known to be a communally-sensitive district.

The incidents of violence were reported from Sindhana Road and Nala Prangan areas of Manawar at around 5 pm on December 23, when the yatra, taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other allied outfits, was passing through Gandhi Nagar, a predominantly Muslim-inhabited area nearly a km away.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “There was some discussion among those in the yatra 100 metres away from Gandhi Nagar about the route to be taken in view of the loud speakers they were carrying. The route was pre-decided but people who were new in the rally tried to take a narrow and congested route, and there was a discussion (about a new route) among themselves. But somehow it fuelled rumours about communal clashes as the yatra was concluding. This led to instances of stone-pelting and some violence in another part of the city.”

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dheeraj Babbar, the Shourya yatra witnessed a huge turnout with as many as 5,000 people participating in it. “It was taking this into consideration that the organisers of the rally decided to take a shorter route to conclude the rally as against the pre-decided route,” he said.

However, according to a local eyewitness, who requested anonymity, police tried to manage the rally crowd using force, which sparked rumours of communal clashes in the area.

Babbar denied use of lathicharge or force by the police to control the rally crowd.

Additional SP, Dhar, Dheeraj Patidar, said the accused indulged in unprovoked stone-pelting on vehicles parked on the streets and hurt people, including women, in another part of the town, even as the yatra concluded peacefully.

“Based on the victims’ complaints, the FIRs have been registered and arrests have been made on the basis of video footages. These incidents of violence that created unrest were occurring parallelly in another area about 1 km from the rally taken out by right-wing organisations,” Patidar said.

The Dhar police have registered three FIRs in connection with the entire case. The first FIR is for rioting, using obscene words and attempt to murder, filed on the complaint of one Pankaj Kushwaha (36) in which he accuses 12 people of allegedly entering his house and threatening to kill him.

The second FIR was registered on the complaint of Neeraj Aggarwal over stone-pelting at his shops and damages inflicted on vehicles parked outside it. The third FIR was lodged on a police complaint over alleged obstruction caused to government officials while during their duty.

A resident of Manawar, requesting anonymity, pointed out that it was Kushwaha’s sister who was using her mobile phone to film the men standing near Nala Prangan. When they raised objection, an altercation ensued. “But the police have only registered FIR against the Muslim men,” the local resident said.

In connection with the three different FIRs, the Dhar police have identified 30 people based on footages of roads and outside areas of shops where groups of men could be seen damaging vehicles using stones. A number of other people booked in the case are unidentified.

Shehr-e-Qaazi of Dhar, Jameel Siddiqui, met the SP over the case. He told the Express, “There was unrest and stone-pelting from both sides. We are with police and want the culprits to be arrested but the police action should be unbiased. We have met with and spoken to SP Dhar as well as IG Indore, who have assured us that the police action will be unbiased but so far all accused in the FIRs and those arrested are from the Muslim community.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the Dhar district administration demolished a three-storied house belonging to Khalil Khatri, in which 3 of the accused lived.

Khalil Khatri told the Express, “They (Dhar administration) handed me a notice on Friday night, giving me 24 hours to present documents showing my house is legal or else it would be razed to ground. I rushed to them with the registry document which was in my name but did not have a building permission, following which they razed my house for not fault of mine.”

“I kept pleading before the Additional SP and the SDM asking them to stop the demolition action and if there was a way out, but they blamed me for sheltering criminals. How was I supposed to know that they would allegedly indulge in stone-pelting or something, they were just my tenants,” Khatri said.

He said that the two of his three tenants named by the police work as drivers while another is a scrap dealer, and that all of them lived in his house with their families.

Khatri had constructed his house about seven years ago. “I did not have any building permission because all houses are built like that in our area, not just mine,” he said, charging that his elder son Khalid Khatri was also detained by police.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manawar, Shivangi Johsi, while talking to reporters Saturday, said, “Two days ago there was an attempt to disrupt the peace in Manawar. This construction (Khatri’s building) was illegal and we had information of illegal activity being carried out. Weapons were also found and so as a stringent measure action to demolish his property was taken.”

The SDM asserted that orders have also been given to take similar demolition action against other accused. “As soon as we get information about them, action will be taken,” she said.

A similar incident of violence had erupted in Manawar in 2016, when instances of stone-pelting were reported in the town in the wake of a Shourya yatra. An agitated mob had then resorted to burning shops and buses, following which the prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed to maintain law and order there.