Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an Madhya Pradesh town’s spine

In all three cases, the victims were security guards; and in all three murders, their head was smashed with a blunt object, police said on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh serial killing, Madhya Pradesh murders, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh News, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn May, a security guard, identified as Uttam Rajak, was found dead while on duty — his head, too, was smashed, much like this week's killings — but police are not linking that with the present cases as of now.

Three murders in a span of 72 hours in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with near-similar victim profile and modus operandi, has set off panic in the town about a serial killer on the prowl, even as the police said it’s too early to link the crimes to a single perpetrator.

Besides, all three crimes took place in blind locations with no access to CCTV.

Superintendent of Police, Sagar, Tarun Nayak, told The Indian Express, “We have made a sketch based on eyewitness account and are looking at old cases in which similar modus operandi was used to check if it could be the same person.”

Nayak, however, emphasised that while the three murders appear to be linked, it cannot be said with certainly whether the same person committed them.

The first incident came to light on Sunday, August 28, when a security guard, identified as Kalyan Lodhi, was found hammered to death in a factory at Sagar’s Bhainsa locality. Lodhi was asleep when he was attacked, police said.

The second incident was reported at Government Arts & Commerce College on Monday night — security guard Shambhuram Dubey was found dead at the college canteen with his head smashed, likely with a stone. What connected the two cases was the fact that Lodhi’s cellphone was found at the site where Dubey was killed; the phone’s sim card was missing.

As police began investigating the two cases, with the cellphone connecting them, a third incident was reported on Tuesday. A security guard, identified as Mangal Ahirwar, was killed at Moti Nagar area of the town, his head smashed with the handle of a sickle.

According to police, Ahirwar, the third victim, woke up seconds before he was attacked but could only see the back of the killer as he fled. Ahirwar was admitted at government hospital in Bhopal but succumbed to injuries late Wednesday — police said he could only tell them that the suspect was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

“Ahirwar saw the killer’s clothes and the route from where he escaped,” SP Nayak said. “We have formed a team with our best officers and are trying everything to catch the killer.”

With fear of a serial killer having gripped the district, plainclothes policemen have been deployed and suspects have been rounded up based on witness accounts. A sketch based on Ahirwar’s description of the suspect has been released, but police sources said it is still not accurate.

Police have announced rewards of Rs 10,000 each on information leading to arrest of suspects in the three murders.

