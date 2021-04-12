2 MP cops thrash family members of Covid positive man, attached to police lines

A team of five policemen from Chhaigaon Makhan police station headed by Town Inspector Ganpad Kanel went to the village when the health team was attacked.

TWO POLICEMEN were attached to the police lines after they assaulted a family in Sirsod Banjari village in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. It is alleged that the family had gotten into a scuffle with health workers, who had gone to the village to bring one of the family members to hospital after his sample turned out to be Covid-19 positive.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday when a four-member medical team comprising of four medical staffers, a team of four medical staffers including an ASHA worker, an ANM, a medical officer along with their driver, went to Sirsod Banjari village to bring 20-year-old Laljit Shriram Kundi to the district hospital.

Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police, claimed that the family was reluctant to send Laljit to hospital attacked the medical team. It is alleged that the ANM worker was attacked with a pipe while their register, which had details of other patients was also snatched away from them.

A team of five policemen from Chhaigaon Makhan police station headed by Town Inspector Ganpad Kanel went to the village when the health team was attacked. It is alleged that the policemen were also attacked by the family in which two to three policemen sustained injuries, including the town inspector.

“The patient’s father, Shriram Kundi, began hurling stones at the policemen in which they sustained injuries. The police team responded trying to control the situation during which the patient’s mother and sister also came under lathi charge,” said Singh, while speaking to the Indian Express.

The SP said that two policemen, a constable and the Town Inspector Ganesh Kanel, who were seen using lathi on women have been attached to the police lines and an inquiry has been ordered.

A case under Sections 353, 332, 342, 506 294, 188 and 34 have been registered against four members of the family. No one has been arrested so far.

BJP MLA Ram Dangore from Khandwa condemned the police action and said, “If stringent action is not taken against the concerned policemen who have beaten up the women, I will file a petition in the court. The police cannot behave in such manner.”