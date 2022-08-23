scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

Eighteen issues were discussed during the meeting, attended by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel joined the meeting virtually, their visit having been cancelled by bad weather.

Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan in Bhopal, Monday. (PTI Photo)

From waiver in pending dues of paramilitary forces to increasing component of untied component in devolution of funds to states from the Centre, changes in National Social Assistance Schemes to the need for a cargo hub within the state — these were some of the demands from states in central India during the 23rd central council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal on Monday.

Eighteen issues were discussed during the meeting, attended by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel joined the meeting virtually, their visit having been cancelled by bad weather.

Of 18 issues taken up for discussion, 15 were resolved, including the need for an cargo hub in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read |BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa among six in

Baghel said more time should be given for completion of work under PM Sadak Yojna in Bastar. He also urged Shah to waive pending dues of Rs 17,000 crore the state owes to the Centre. “It was pointed out that there has been a revision in the rule after which the due have gone down substantially. But as the matter was brought up, the rules will be reviewed again,” an official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

The Chhattisgarh government also discussed a plan to start a cargo hub in the state and the hurdles it faced with the Aviation Ministry. Senior officials said Shah agreed with Chhattigarah on the need for a cargo hub even if it was not immediately financially viable. Shah emphasised contribution of the four states in India’s development and lauded work done by Chhattisgarh to control Left-wing extremism (LWE). He appreciated the progress in the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah noted that LWE was at its peak in 2009 but has decreased substantially from 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 509 in 2021. In 2009, he said, 1,005 people died due to LWE but it was down to 147 in 2021.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“Of 30 issues were discussed in the last meeting of the central zonal council out of which 26 issues have been resolved. For the 14th meeting of standing committee on January 2022, out of 54 issues, 36 issues have already been resolved. Eighteen issues were discussed in today’s meeting out of which 15 were resolved, which is a great achievement,” said Shah, underscoring the importance of these meetings.

Advertisement

Dhami stressed on the need to connect seasonal rivers with glacier-based rivers. He also urged the Centre for assistance in making arrangements for pilgrims coming for Char Dham yatra. He also sought assistance in developing all-weather roads in villages bordering China and improving mobile connectivity in mountain regions.

Demands by states

Chhattisgarh: Solar plants in aspirational districts; plant to make ethanol from crop straw.

Uttarakhand: All-weather roads to villages bordering China; merger of seasonal rivulets with glacier-fed rivers; better facilities for Chardham pilgrims.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh: Better coordination in inter-state issues such as cattle smuggling; collective efforts in controlling lumpy skin disease.

Madhya Pradesh: Return the land given to central undertakings and defence establishments if not in use; relaxation in the compensatory afforestation norms.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:50:10 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Tribal Connect

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement