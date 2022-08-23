15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

From waiver in pending dues of paramilitary forces to increasing component of untied component in devolution of funds to states from the Centre, changes in National Social Assistance Schemes to the need for a cargo hub within the state — these were some of the demands from states in central India during the 23rd central council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal on Monday.

Eighteen issues were discussed during the meeting, attended by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel joined the meeting virtually, their visit having been cancelled by bad weather.

Of 18 issues taken up for discussion, 15 were resolved, including the need for an cargo hub in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel said more time should be given for completion of work under PM Sadak Yojna in Bastar. He also urged Shah to waive pending dues of Rs 17,000 crore the state owes to the Centre. “It was pointed out that there has been a revision in the rule after which the due have gone down substantially. But as the matter was brought up, the rules will be reviewed again,” an official said.

The Chhattisgarh government also discussed a plan to start a cargo hub in the state and the hurdles it faced with the Aviation Ministry. Senior officials said Shah agreed with Chhattigarah on the need for a cargo hub even if it was not immediately financially viable. Shah emphasised contribution of the four states in India’s development and lauded work done by Chhattisgarh to control Left-wing extremism (LWE). He appreciated the progress in the agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah noted that LWE was at its peak in 2009 but has decreased substantially from 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 509 in 2021. In 2009, he said, 1,005 people died due to LWE but it was down to 147 in 2021.

“Of 30 issues were discussed in the last meeting of the central zonal council out of which 26 issues have been resolved. For the 14th meeting of standing committee on January 2022, out of 54 issues, 36 issues have already been resolved. Eighteen issues were discussed in today’s meeting out of which 15 were resolved, which is a great achievement,” said Shah, underscoring the importance of these meetings.

Advertisement

Dhami stressed on the need to connect seasonal rivers with glacier-based rivers. He also urged the Centre for assistance in making arrangements for pilgrims coming for Char Dham yatra. He also sought assistance in developing all-weather roads in villages bordering China and improving mobile connectivity in mountain regions.

Demands by states

Chhattisgarh: Solar plants in aspirational districts; plant to make ethanol from crop straw.

Uttarakhand: All-weather roads to villages bordering China; merger of seasonal rivulets with glacier-fed rivers; better facilities for Chardham pilgrims.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh: Better coordination in inter-state issues such as cattle smuggling; collective efforts in controlling lumpy skin disease.

Madhya Pradesh: Return the land given to central undertakings and defence establishments if not in use; relaxation in the compensatory afforestation norms.