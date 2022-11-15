10 members of Christian group booked over conversion in Madhya Pradesh

Ten members of a Christian organisation in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district were booked for alleged religious conversions, police said.

An FIR was registered in the matter after Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), filed a written complaint following a surprise inspection during which alleged irregularities were found in the working of the organisation.

In his complaint, Kanoongo said that during the inspection, it was found that a 17-year-old resident of Dindori district was being preached to about becoming a pastor. Kanoongo alleged that the minor was kept away from his studies and lured into becoming a priest. He added there were 91 children registered in Mid India Christian Society, of which 45 were present. Most of these children are Hindus and some are Muslims, but they were all being taught teachings of Christianity. He added that the organisation did not have proper documents for its functioning. An FIR as per Sections 42 and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and 3 and 5 of MP Freedom of Religion Act,along with 370 of IPC was registered against the 10 members.