1 month, 59 meetings: MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan dives into bypoll battle

“Zyada pareshane toh nahi hui mere aane se? Shehron mein aisi roti nahi milti (Hope you did not have too many difficulties by my visit. You don’t get such rotis in cities),” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Choti Kole, a tribal resident of Chilora village in poll-bound Raigon constituency on Wednesday.

Chouhan was visiting Kole’s house for dinner after an extensive day-long campaign at Raigaon in Satna district, one of three Assembly seats, along with a Lok Sabha constituency set for bypolls on October 30.

Interacting with the media, the CM praised the food, which Kole had cooked on a chulha (clay stove) instead of a gas stove and said, “There is another purpose to my visit — to see the poverty in which my brothers and sisters are living.”

After dinner, when asked if this was his way to connect with the people, Chouhan said, “Yahi hai loktantra mein sahi cheez janne kaa tareeka hai (This is the right way to know everything in a democracy).”

Between September 29 and October 28, Chouhan addressed 39 public gatherings, 20 rallies and stayed with villagers five times — once each in the poll-bound Assembly constituencies of Raigaon, Jobat in Alirajpur district, Prithvipur in Niwari district and the Lok Sabha constituency of Khandwa. During this period, there were many firsts for Chouhan — eating dinner with villagers, staying the night with them at their homes, suspending officials for their “lackadaisical attitude” in implementing government schemes and taking tribals on a helicopter ride.

This comes at a time when there is a buzz of a change of guard in Madhya Pradesh, with the ruling BJP changing its chief ministers in neighbouring Gujrat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

While Jobat and Prithvipur were held by the Congress, Raigaon was with the BJP. Interestingly, in Jobat and Prithvipur, the BJP has chosen to field two defectors from the Opposition rather than someone from its rank and file — two-time MLA Sulochna Rawat defected from the Congress and has been fielded from Jobat, while Sishupal Yadav, formerly of the SP, has been given a ticket from Prithvipur.

The BJP, with 126 MLAs in the 230-seat House, has a comfortable majority but the party has used its massive organisational strength and deployed 40 MLAs and 12 ministers for poll duty in these four constituencies.

Party spokesperson Neha Bagga said, “Be it a bypoll on one seat or four seats, BJP always had all its leaders come to the ground and hold meetings, be it with workers, intellectuals or an interaction with the public… The BJP has contested election with CM Chouhan heading them and will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, the Congress, which has 94 MLAs, has campaigned on issues ranging from rising fuel costs, shortage of fertilisers for farmers, unemployment and increasing crime against women. Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath has conducted nine public gatherings in recent days, with other Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Arun Yadav also holding rallies.