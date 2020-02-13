Bhopal: FOB at railway station falls on platforms; nine injured

Bhopal: Rescue operations in progress after a portion of the shed on an over-bridge collapsed on the platform, at the Bhopal railway station, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo) Bhopal: Rescue operations in progress after a portion of the shed on an over-bridge collapsed on the platform, at the Bhopal railway station, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A slab a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge (FOB) between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on two platforms on Thursday, injuring around nine people, mostly passengers.

The incident occurred at around 9 am when part of a ramp of the foot over bridge fell on platform 2 and 3. Vendors and other passengers rushed to rescue the injured and the police and railway officials arrived simultaneously.

The injured were immediately admitted to a private hospital, undergoing treatment. One person remains in critical condition, while another sustained minor injuries and was discharged.

A canteen operator claimed that the railway authorities were informed a day before about the damaged portions of the foot over bridge and had informed them that it could collapse any time. However, Railway PRO I M Siddique denied the same.

A high-level probe into the mishap has been ordered by the railways.

