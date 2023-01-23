Bhiwani gets the 30th Ind-Israel centre of excellence

The 30th Indo-Israel Center of Excellence was inaugurated in Haryana on Sunday. This coincides beautifully with the completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The centre near Bhiwani was inaugurated by State Minister of Agriculture Jai Parkash Dalal, Madhya Pradesh Minister of Agriculture Jai Parkash Dalal, and Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon.

This centre, established as part of the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project, is dedicated to semi-arid horticultural crops. Israel, which is famous for “making the desert bloom”, is a pioneer in developing sustainable technologies and solutions for all agricultural sectors. For many decades, Israel has successfully overcome harsh climatic conditions and knows how to maximise resources in an arid environment.

Speaking on this occasion, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, “This is a significant milestone in the agricultural cooperation between Israel and India. It is very special as this is the 30th Centre of Excellence as our countries near the completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations. With this inauguration, we now have 30 fully-active Centers of Excellence in different states across India. More such centers are in the pipeline. These centers are increasing farmers’ yield and productivity while diversifying local crops and improving the quality of produce.”

Established with coordination between Government of India, state governments and MASHAV – Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these centers provide a suitable platform for a rapid transfer of technology to Indian farmers. New agricultural technologies such as protected cultivation, drip irrigation and fertigation are demonstrated here. The methods and technologies are adapted to the local conditions and requirements of the Indian farmers, with the intent of significantly increasing their income.

Every year, the centers produce more than 40 million premium quality vegetable seedlings, over 500 thousand high quality fruit plants, and train more than 120 thousand Indian farmers.

MASHAV also brings many Israeli experts to India and trains the trainers of these centers throughout the year. Similarly, Indian agricultural officers heading these centers receive training in Israel. For example, over 60 Indian government officials visited Israel to receive training last year.