Bengaluru man tricks colleague’s mother with Gruhalakshmi dole promise, routes Rs 10 lakh through her account ‘for fraud’

The police are on the lookout for Sangamesh and investigating his involvement in the alleged cyber fraud.

The East Division Cyber Crime police in Bengaluru have launched a manhunt for a private firm employee accused of duping his colleague’s mother under the pretext of securing the Government’s Gruhalakshmi dole for her and subsequently using her bank account for suspected cybercrime transactions, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by a 55-year-old woman from Ramamurthy Nagar, the police booked Sanmagesh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 318(4) for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, along with Information Technology Act sections 66(c) and 66(D), which pertain to identity theft and cheating by personation using computer resources.

According to the FIR, Sanmagesh, who worked with Parvathi’s son Ramesh at a private firm in Hosur, lured the family by claiming that a monthly benefit of Rs 2,000 under the Gruhalakshmi scheme could be secured if certain “processing formalities” were completed. He initially demanded Rs 10,000, later agreeing to process the application for Rs 7,000.