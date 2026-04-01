Bengaluru man tricks colleague’s mother with Gruhalakshmi dole promise, routes Rs 10 lakh through her account ‘for fraud’

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The East Division Cyber Crime police in Bengaluru have launched a manhunt for a private firm employee accused of duping his colleague’s mother under the pretext of securing the Government’s Gruhalakshmi dole for her and subsequently using her bank account for suspected cybercrime transactions, officials said on Wednesday.
Based on a complaint filed by a 55-year-old woman from Ramamurthy Nagar, the police booked Sanmagesh under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 318(4) for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, along with Information Technology Act sections 66(c) and 66(D), which pertain to identity theft and cheating by personation using computer resources.
According to the FIR, Sanmagesh, who worked with Parvathi’s son Ramesh at a private firm in Hosur, lured the family by claiming that a monthly benefit of Rs 2,000 under the Gruhalakshmi scheme could be secured if certain “processing formalities” were completed. He initially demanded Rs 10,000, later agreeing to process the application for Rs 7,000.
“As my health was fluctuating, my son handled the process. The accused asked us to open a new bank account and later collected the passbook, ATM card, and OTP, stating it was required for scheme approval,” the woman stated in the FIR.
Following his instructions, the family opened an account in a private bank in Banaswadi. Sanmagesh later took possession of the account kit and additional cash of Rs 5,000, citing procedural requirements.
After a month, when Ramesh reached out to inquire about the status of the scheme, Sanmagesh was allegedly evasive, stopped responding to calls, and then became completely untraceable.
Parvathi later discovered that Rs 10.6 lakh had been routed through her bank account without her knowledge. She suspects her account may have been used for unauthorised online transactions.
The police are investigating Sangasmesh’s involvement in the alleged cyber fraud.
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