Another Bengaluru girl detained for holding ‘Free Kashmir’ placard

The Bengaluru Police detained a young woman for holding a placard that read “Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti” (Free Kashmir, free Dalit, free Muslim) at a protest called by Pro Hindu organisation Friday.

The woman, identified as Ardra Narayanan, was holding the placard at Town Hall along with other protesters who were agitating against Amulya Leona’s sedition charge, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Narayanan is being interrogated by the Central Division DCP at the SJ Park police station.

As per the preliminary investigation, Narayanan is a resident of Malleswaram in west Bengaluru and a student of a private college, Rao said.

“We will find out about her background and where she has come from among other things. The girl sat among other protestors with a placard in Kannada which read: Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti,” Rao added.

On Thursday evening, Leona was booked under sedition for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a rally in Bengaluru and later was remanded in 14-day judicial custody. Leona, a student of a south Bengaluru college, had chanted the slogan as part of her address during a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

