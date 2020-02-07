Bengaluru civic body starts demolition of tilted building in Hebbal Kempapura

A preliminary probe revealed that the construction of a borewell on an adjacent site led to the tilt. (Express photo) A preliminary probe revealed that the construction of a borewell on an adjacent site led to the tilt. (Express photo)

The Bengaluru Civic authority has begun demolishing a four-storey building in Hebbal Kempapura which tilted Wednesday. The demolition work may continue for another 10 days, said one of the officials speaking to the Indianexpress.com.

A resident of the building, Ananya said the neighbours informed the residents about the leaning building Wednesday morning. “We were shocked to see the building tilted. Immediately we rushed out and whatever we got in our hands we picked the belongings and left the remaining things. When few of us tried to get some more belongings, we felt the staircase shaking. We were horrified and came back,” she said.

According to the officials, the demolition work is being conducted manually as there are many structures near the tilted building. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, HV Yarappa Reddy, executive engineer at BBMP, who is supervising the demolition work of the building said, “Since the buildings in this layout are constructed very near to other buildings, it is very difficult to use machines to demolish the structure. Hence, we are doing it manually.”

(Express photo) The demolition work is being conducted manually as there are many structures near the tilted building. (Express photo) The demolition work is being conducted manually as there are many structures near the tilted building.

A preliminary probe revealed that the construction of a borewell on an adjacent site led to the tilt and the foundation became unstable after the construction of the borewell started. “We have filed a complaint against Chengalraya Babu, owner of the adjacent site and Rahul Jain, owner of the tilted building since they did not take required permissions from the BBMP,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

The demolition of the building started on Thursday after residents from 35 buildings were evacuated from the area. The residents of the tilted building and the other buildings shifted to Amruthahalli Government School, shelter homes and government hospitals by the BBMP. But many have chosen to stay at their relatives house.

Most residents of the building were paying guests. Prasad a resident in the PG accommodation said, “We have no choice other than staying in the rehabilitation centers since we don’t have money now to go and shift to other paying guest accommodation. We have already paid the money in this PG.”

In July last year, an under-construction building in Pulkeshi Nagar collapsed and killed five people leaving 11 others injured. An adjacent building also tilted upon the impact of the collapse. After this incident, in November 2019, the BBMP conducted a survey and identified 178 buildings as dilapidated, high-risk and in need of urgent intervention. According to the survey, the BBMP has identified 33 buildings in the south zone, 33 in the west zone, 49 in the east zone, 61 in Yelahanka, and two buildings in Mahadevapura.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd