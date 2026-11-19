Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government was exploring the possibility of building a new flyover, on the lines of the Hebbal flyover, to ease traffic congestion between North Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
The proposed infrastructure project aims to address congestion along an approximately 20-km stretch, which sees heavy traffic from commuters travelling to the airport and those entering the city from North Bengaluru.
Shivakumar was speaking after inaugurating several projects, including the Jakkur Railway Overbridge.
“The problem extends across nearly 20 kilometres, and commuters are largely dependent on the existing road network to reach the airport. We have therefore decided that a new flyover or an alternative infrastructure solution needs to be explored,” he said.
The Karnataka chief minister said the government had directed officials to conduct a detailed technical assessment to identify the most suitable design and alignment for the proposed project.
“Whether it should be a flyover on the lines of Hebbal or a different infrastructure arrangement will have to be examined technically. We have already directed the officials to study the options. Discussions have also been held with ministers and legislators, and a decision will be taken on the most appropriate alignment,” he said.
Six-lane rotary flyover
Separately, describing the proposed rotary flyover at IOC Junction on Maruthi Sevanagar Main Road as a significant addition to Bengaluru’s infrastructure, Shivakumar said it would become one of the city’s landmark structures.
“During SM Krishna’s tenure as chief minister, the Hebbal flyover was built. It subsequently became one of the city’s most important infrastructure assets. This rotary flyover will connect three constituencies and will become a crown jewel of Bengaluru. Our objective is to save citizens’ valuable commuting time through infrastructure projects of this nature,” he said.
Acknowledging the technical challenges involved in constructing the six-lane rotary flyover, Shivakumar said officials had been instructed to prioritise the project and expedite its completion while minimising disruption to commuters.
“Constructing a six-lane flyover of this nature is not an easy task. We have instructed officials to prioritise the project and ensure it is completed as soon as possible. At the same time, construction must be planned to minimise inconvenience to commuters. Suggestions from citizens and traffic police are being taken into consideration,” he said.