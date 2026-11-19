Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government was exploring the possibility of building a new flyover, on the lines of the Hebbal flyover, to ease traffic congestion between North Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The proposed infrastructure project aims to address congestion along an approximately 20-km stretch, which sees heavy traffic from commuters travelling to the airport and those entering the city from North Bengaluru.

Shivakumar was speaking after inaugurating several projects, including the Jakkur Railway Overbridge.

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“The problem extends across nearly 20 kilometres, and commuters are largely dependent on the existing road network to reach the airport. We have therefore decided that a new flyover or an alternative infrastructure solution needs to be explored,” he said.