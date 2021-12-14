Bengaluru news Live: MLC election results to be declared today

Bengaluru Live News: The results of an election for 25 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, held on Dec 10, will be announced on Tuesday. Counting of votes for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections are underway and the results are likely to be out by afternoon.
The biennial MLC polls held on Friday saw over 99 per cent voter turnout. There were a total of 90 candidates in the fray. These include 20 each from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 Independents and the rest from smaller parties.
The Winter Session of the State Legislature is underway in Belagavi on Monday. While the BJP-led government is expected to table controversial bills including the proposed legislation against religious conversions, the Opposition is likely to raise allegations of corruption.
BJP takes early lead in Kodagu district. BJP party candidate Suja Kushalappa is leading by 94 votes against his Congress candidate Mantar Gowda.
The Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into all irregularities including in government projects after having sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this effect.
Also, the association sought an overhaul of the tender allotment process and stressed the need for a transparent system in place for tenders and bill payments.
In their letter to the Prime Minister in July, the association claimed harassment by Ministers, elected representatives and others accusing them of demanding up to 30 per cent of the tender amount for approving a contract and 5-6 per cent towards release of 'Letter of Credit' against pending bills. (PTI)
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday condemned the "timid" ink attack on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Deepak Dalvi in Karnataka's Belagavi district. In a statement, Pawar said the incident will not have any bearing on the movement there to get Marathi speaking areas merged with Maharashtra and, rather, it will gain momentum after this episode.
"The timid ink attack on Dalvi is despicable and I condemn it. The attack on Dalvi is a deliberate and well-planned attack on Marathi pride. Entire Maharashtra stands with Dalvi and the Marathi-language movement," the statement quoted Pawar as saying. (PTI)
On the sidelines of the Karnataka Assembly session that began Monday, state Kannada and Culture minister V Sunil Kumar said that the government would bring in a law prohibiting ‘love jihad’ in the days to come.
This comes as the BJP government prepares to table the anti-conversion Bill in the Winter Session, which is held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, North Karnataka. Read More
Karnataka on Monday recorded 236 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,00,671 and death toll to 38,268. The day also saw 321 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,55,138. Of 236 new cases reported today, 121 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 188 discharges and 4 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,236.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.29 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.96 per cent. Of 7 deaths reported on Monday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari, Belagavi and Kolar. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 121, Kodagu 35, Dakshina Kannada 19, Mysuru 13, Hassan 10, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,59,025 positive cases, while Mysuru has 1,80,059 and Tumakuru 1,21,209.
Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban is at the top with 12,37,124, followed by Mysuru 1,77,420 and Tumakuru 1,19,936, according to a health department bulletin. Cumulatively a total of 5,46,55,864 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 80,217 were tested on Monday alone. (PTI)
Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has developed tethered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which are ideally suited for applications that require more endurance. It is designed to secure airbases which, the officials pointed out, could prevent attacks like the one that took place at Pathankot Air Force Station in 2016. The UAV system can be used for aerial reconnaissance and intelligence gathering as well. Read More
A 36-year-old African man was stabbed to death by his friend here on Sunday night. The incident took place near Kullappa circle in Kammanahalli.
The deceased has been identified as Victor. The police said that the man was staying in Bengaluru for many years. The accused reportedly took out a knife and stabbed Victor in his chest and abdomen during an argument and fled from the spot. The accused is also said to be of African descent. Read More
Bengaluru police have arrested four persons for allegedly helping a South African national to break quarantine and leave India with a fake Covid-negative test report before he was later diagnosed with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
“Prima facie, it has been found that the South African national fled the country by getting a fake Covid-negative report. Four persons have been taken into custody, of which two are from a private laboratory and two are from a company, of which the South African national is one of the directors,” said a police officer. Read More
The skin bank at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) located within the Victoria Hospital has sent skin graft to the Air Force Command Hospital here, where Group Captain Varun Singh is undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries. Singh is the lone survivor in the December 8 helicopter crash in which the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives. Read More
The government is ready to reply effectively to all the questions and issues that the Opposition is set to raise at the winter session of the State legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters at the Belagavi airport on his arrival to participate in the session.
"Bringing legislation, debating pro-people issues and finding solutions to their grievances is the priority of the government. Our intention is to have debates and discussions on the overall development of Karnataka, especially northern Karnataka," Bommai said.
"Opposition has the opportunity to raise any issue at the legislature session, and the government would reply to them all effectively. Government is committed to all round development of northern Karnataka. We intend to bring many development projects, take decisions in this regard. We will work with a positive intent to fulfill the long pending demands of the people," Bommai added.
Seven persons have been arrested in two separate incidents of moral policing in coastal Karnataka. In Mangaluru, the police arrested four persons for allegedly harassing two students of a private college while they were travelling on a bus. The victims, a boy and a girl, belong to different faiths.
The arrested individuals have been identified as bus drivers Prakash and Ranjith and conductors Raghavendra and Pawan. The incident took place Friday when the accused questioned the duo as they were travelling on a bus. The police said the suspects accused the boy, a native of Shivamogga, of misbehaving on the bus and assaulted him.
The proposed anti-conversion bill is likely to be tabled during the winter session of the Karnataka legislature, being held at Belagavi, home minister Araga Jnanendra, informed on Monday.
Speaking to media persons, the minister informed that "A draft of the bill is ready and is under serious consideration."
Allaying fear that, the bill was aimed to target a particular community or religion, he said that "It was aimed to ensure people of all the religions to profess their faith peacefully and harmoniously. The proposed bill is being formulated within the framework of the Constitution."
Starting from December 20, SpiceJet will operate the Belagavi-Delhi flight four times a week, according to Belagavi airport authorities. Belagavi Airport in a tweet said that SpiceJet will provide flight connectivity to Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in a week.
Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly posting a derogatory message about the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Facebook. He is one of the two Facebook users booked by the police on Saturday for derogatory posts on the CDS. This is the first arrest in Karnataka over remarks on the demise of Rawat.
The arrested is identified as Vasanth Kumar TK, a native of Mysuru working in a private hospital in Bengaluru as a lab technician. He has been sent to judicial custody.
West zone, power cuts will start from around 9 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Malagal, Pantharapalya, Nayandahalli, Azad Nagar Chamararajapet, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, BHEL Layout, Krishna Garden, Harsha Layout, Vidyapitha Road, TG Palya Main Road, Vidyamana Nagar, Syndicate Bank Layout, Gandhi Nagar, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Mallathalli, and Bhavaninagar.
In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to around 5.30 pm. Areas affected will include Narayanrao Colony, Kranti Kavi Sarvagna Road, Nagappa Block, Vyalikaval, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Lottegollahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Nanjappa Layout 1st Main, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Medarahalli, Hegde Nagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Shetihalli, and Mallasandra.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reached Belagavi to attend the Winter Session of the State Legislature which will begin in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.
At the session – set to conclude on December 24 – the state government is expected to introduce an anti-conversion bill with stringent punishments for those found guilty. The opposition Congress has said it will oppose the bill, which is yet to be cleared by the state’s law department.
In the South zone power cuts will start from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Subbanna Garden, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Bikisipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Bank of Baroda Colony, Wilson Garden Society, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja nagar, Ganapathipura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Chunchagatta Main Road, CR Layout, LIC colony, JP nagar 1st phase, Bhavani Nagar, Banashankari 2nd stage, Kaderanahalli, Shastri Nagar Main Road, KR Road, Banagiri Nagar, Kidney Foundation Main Road,Padmanabhanagar JP Nagar 5th Phase, Venkatadri Layout, Viveknagara, Ejipura, Jogi Colony, Vinayaka Nagar, Marathalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, AECS Layout, ITPL Main Road, Devarabisanahalli, and Narayana Nagar.
Several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts from Monday to Wednesday, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).
BESCOM said power outages is due to Maintenance and other works by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
On Monday in the East zone, power disruption will start from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Double road, Near Leela Palace, Murphy Town, Nala Road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout, Manjunath Nagar, and Coffee Board Layout.