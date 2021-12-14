Bengaluru news Live: MLC election results to be declared today

Bengaluru Live News: The results of an election for 25 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, held on Dec 10, will be announced on Tuesday. Counting of votes for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections are underway and the results are likely to be out by afternoon.

The biennial MLC polls held on Friday saw over 99 per cent voter turnout. There were a total of 90 candidates in the fray. These include 20 each from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 Independents and the rest from smaller parties.

The Winter Session of the State Legislature is underway in Belagavi on Monday. While the BJP-led government is expected to table controversial bills including the proposed legislation against religious conversions, the Opposition is likely to raise allegations of corruption.

Karnataka on Monday recorded 236 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,00,671 and death toll to 38,268. Of 236 new cases reported today, 121 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 188 discharges and 4 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,236.