Bathinda: Charanjit Singh Channi lays foundation of slew of development projects

Emphasising upon planned development of cities as the key to ensure the overall progress of urban infrastructure, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Friday announced that parks would come up across the state. He was responding to the demand put forward by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal for a park in Bathinda alongside the Bathinda branch canal.

The Chief Minister, while greeting people on the occasion of Dussehra, said that urban development is the focus area for him and he has a roadmap for the same which includes a robust sewerage system, spacious market places and parks.

“The benefits of all the government schemes must reach down to the last beneficiary in a hassle free manner,” added the CM.

Dedicating Shaheed Sepoy Sandeep Singh memorial chowk at Paras Ram Nagar, Bathinda, to the public, the Chief Minister said that he feels blessed to meet the parents of the soldier who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation in Surankot (J&K) in 1999.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also greeted the people on Dussehra.

In his tribute to the five soldiers killed a few days ago in J&K, he said that although India is a peace-loving country but gives a befitting reply to the enemy who considers it a weak nation.

“The Sikh Regiment and Punjab are the crown of the Army,” said the Finance Minister while expressing deepest gratitude to the parents of the martyred soldiers.

He also lauded the gesture of the Chief Minister for waiving off the arrears of electricity bills up to 2 KW load.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of canal lining and the renovation work of the Bathinda branch at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Besides, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Balwant Gargi multipurpose auditorium at the city’s Rose Garden.

Channi also visited the special dengue ward set up at the meritorious school and met patients. He also laid the foundation stone of the new residence of the Finance Minister at Urban Estate Phase-1 and also paid a visit to the residence of the Deputy Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Ajaib Singh Bhatti.